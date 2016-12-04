BCC Statement on the 2016 Presidential Election Results

The Black Community Council (BCC) at the University of San Francisco celebrates and reflects the diversity our community holds as central to who we are as an institution. The diversity of our students, faculty, and staff continually reminds us of the values and opportunities of inclusive excellence through the steadfast and unwavering commitment to a place at the table for all. We are unequivocally committed to supporting all members of our community. That is who we are. These are values that we strive to live each day.

Elections define democracy. Yet, they can be seen as being imperfect, difficult and sometimes even painful, especially in the recent election cycle where many hoped for a different outcome.





Today, an exceedingly large number of people in our community feel anxious and vulnerable about their future, the future of those they care for, and the future of our nation. We also understand that there are others at USF who are far more optimistic about the direction of national political dialogue.

As we see things today, the presidential campaign raised the specter of increased bigotry and violence against immigrants, women, people of color, our LGBTQ+ community, and the planet itself through the rejection of climate science and the dismantling of environmental protections. The BCC stands in opposition to these attacks.

The BCC understands the importance of action, situated in the needs of our community. The BCC is ready to provide support as the groups you are engaged with hold gatherings that center on healing, communicating or other forms of community outreach. We stand with you and we will hold people accountable as we move together in solidarity.

The BCC stands for access, inclusion and a seat at the table for all. Our commitment to our beloved community is that we will hold ourselves as individual BCC members and our university leadership accountable. There is simply too much at risk. The BCC sees it as our duty to listen and support each other through these challenging times. We invite you to stand with us.

Signed,

USF BCC Members and Leadership

Photo credit to Miles Herman/ Foghorn