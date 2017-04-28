USF Celebrates Earth Day with Annual Fair

Monica McCown

Staff Writer

The USF community celebrated Earth Day with informational booths from on- and off-campus organizations, live music from a student band and a few friendly goats. The Office of Sustainability hosted the annual fair on April 20.

Akshat Patni, a USF graduate student intern at the Office of Sustainability, explained that the whole office helped make the fair possible over three months of preparation. “We called external environmental organizations and internal organizations which are related to environmental or social causes,” said Patni. These organizations provided hands-on activities, tips on ways to live greener, information about current environmental disasters and how to get involved with the organizations.

On-campus organizations, such as the Environmental & Outdoor Club and Net Impact, were at the fair in solidarity of environmental rights. Attendees were encouraged to create their own tie-dye art using bike-powered spinning canvases. An off-campus organization called City Grazing — a San Francisco based landscaping company that uses goats to clear overgrown vegetation around the city — brought several goats to the fair that attendees were welcome to meet and pet.

Circus Season, a USF student band, performed with a bicycle-powered sound system. The speakers were courtesy of Rock The Bike, an Oakland-based company that makes bike-powered products such as blenders and generators. “I feel like pushing for human power could really be the future, especially burning up some carbs,” said Circus Season’s lead singer, sophomore Brandon Do. SIX Voices, an on-campus a cappella group, was also able to share their talents on the Rock The Bike stage.

The fair also highlighted the work of faculty environmental advocates and researchers. Craig Petersen, Director of Operations for Facilities Management, shared honey from the beehive that he and student and faculty volunteers keep in the Community Garden by the Education building.

“Celebrating Earth Day is important to raise awareness, especially with emerging political movements having to do with environmental conservation,” said junior international studies major Zac Harvill. The fair was a chance to educate the USF community about current global environmental affairs and how to be a more effective advocate for social change.