The French Election

TL;DR: France does their elections in two rounds: the first brings it down to two candidates, the second decides who the president will be. Far-right Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are the two remaining candidates. Marine Le Pen wants France to leave the EU and temporarily block immigration into France. Emmanuel Macron prides himself on being independent of the two main political parties in France.

Allons-y! The French people will choose their new president on May 7. It will be between two candidates: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron. This is historic because it is the first time in French history that neither major party made it to the final presidential round. The race was narrowed down from 11 candidates to two after the first round of voting. Of the two remaining candidates, Le Pen and Macron, Le Pen has drawn the most media attention.

Le Pen has been called the “Trump of France” for campaigning on a nationalistic, anti-immigration platform much like President Trump did. If elected, she has promised to help France leave the EU and close borders to all immigrants. She represents the National Front party, a political party created by her father with a history of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

Macron is a young independent candidate. Even though he’s not from France’s two main political parties, he’s still connected to the current unpopular Hollande administration, and thus is seen as somewhat “establishment.” He previously served as incumbent Prime Minister Hollande’s economic minister.

Macron finished just 2.7 percentage points ahead of Le Pen, shocking for most political analysts. Marine Le Pen was never expected to make it to the final round of the election.