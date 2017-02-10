Super Bowl LI’s 5 Best Commercials

Claudia Sanchez

Scene Editor

We all know that the one true unifying aspect of the Super Bowl are the commercials, because nothing says “America,” like unbridled capitalist excess. So lick your wounds after the Falcon’s crushing defeat by remembering Super Bowl LI’s best commercials.

Honda’s Yearbook

This commercial is one of the cutest things in existence. Tina Fey, Magic Johnson, Stan Lee and other celebrities’ yearbook pictures tell us to chase our dreams. The only thing that could make this commercial better would be smoother animation in the talking yearbook photos (when will animators finally make this look seamless and natural?)

It’s A 10 Haircare “4 years of awful hair”

This small brand’s first commercial features expertly shot black and white portraits of people with different hair types and styles, while a narrator says that “we’re in for at least 4 years of awful hair.” It’s cheeky and silly, and I can’t wait for President Trump to tweet about it.

Bai’s “Bye, Bye, Bye”

I don’t even know what Bai’s selling (apparently it’s a drink,) but everything about this is so magnificently weird. There’s Christopher Walken and Justin Timberlake dressed in impeccable velvet suits as they deeply gaze into the camera and recite lyrics of NSYNC’s classic “Bye, Bye, Bye.” It’s almost as good as watching one of their old SNL sketches.

Snickers’ Live

Snicker’s released the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial, featuring internet boyfriend Adam Driver (“Girls,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,”) as a cowboy late to a shootout because of the Super Bowl. The live set crashes, as Snickers’s “you’re not you when you’re hungry” tagline flashes on a black screen. While the ad is, honestly, kind of dumb, it’s still fun thanks to the innovation of a live commercial.

Coke’s “It’s Beautiful: Redux”

Coke decided to repeat their 2014 ad, featuring people singing “America the Beautiful” in different languages. It was a touching and beautiful when it originally aired, but it’s an especially poignant plea for unity and globalism in our current reality.

Photos from top to bottom: It’s a 10 Haircare/Youtube, Bai/Youtube, Coca-Cola/Youtube