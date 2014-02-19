Staff Editorial: In Comcast’s Real-Life Monopoly Game, the American Consumer Loses

Monopoly is not just a board game, as we at the Foghorn have observed with trepidation at the growing monopoly that Comcast will soon have of the media markets. Comcast intends to purchase Time Warner Cable for a lump sum of $45 billion dollars in stock.
If the merger goes through, Comcast will be the biggest cable and broadband company by far, providing cable service to over a third of Americans. According to the Wall Street Journal, they would have 33 million subscribers compared to 4.3 million at the next largest company, Charter Communications. DemocracyNow reports that this merger means it would have a “a virtual monopoly in 19 of the 20 largest media markets.” The corporation has also just recently acquired NBC Universal in a controversial move in 2011.
Cable is not all that Comcast provides. They are also a dominant Internet service provider. USF Economics Professor Todd Fitch brought up an interesting point about the acquisition. He said that Comcast does not just face competition from cable providers now; it also competes with a plethora of internet companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon: “Here’s where some form of “net neutrality” comes into play: if the cable [and phone] companies can limit, restrict, and/or charge higher prices for using their internet pipes — [keeping in mind that] Comcast is a huge player in delivering home internet connections — then they are likely to erode or eliminate the competition from internet-based providers.”
Yet, Comcast promises to provide consumers with better service. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts told MSNBC that the merger is “pro-consumer” and promised that Comcast will provide better products, faster Internet, more channels, and special local platforms.Even so, there will be no incentive for them to do so. Can we rely on Comcast to volunteer to provide better service?
The only way to avoid this acquisition and near-monopoly is for the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division to block the bid. As Professor Emeritus of Economics at USF, Harmut Fischer, stated: “I am highly dubious about this proposed merger. It deserves lots of scrutiny by the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department.”
This proposed merger is a step backwards from the Television Consumer Freedom Act of 2013, proposed by Senator John McCain. McCain’s Act addressed the “bundling” of television channels, a money-making scheme used by cable companies. “Bundling” forces Americans to choose: either pay for extra channels they do not want, or forgo cable entirely.
“This is unfair and wrong – especially when you consider how the regulatory deck is stacked in favor of industry and against the American consumer,” said McCain. The Act aimed to “unbundle” channels, to give Americans the option to pick and choose what channels they want to pay for.
While something like choosing TV channels may seem trivial, it is important that the millions of Americans watching are given choices, and are not taken advantage of by billion-dollar companies. The way cable companies cheat subscribers through “bundling” is troubling enough, but allowing Comcast to monopolize two major media sources, cable and Internet, would allow further opportunities for unethical business practices.The Antitrust Division should unstack the deck and hand the remote control over to the American people. Let us choose what we want to watch, and which company we give our money to.
“Avatar” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” which were actually sot
in 3D, succeed in immersing the viwer in a fantasy landscape.
These spells are activated by drawing specific gestures on the screen and can be activated as often as the playyer would
like, at least as often as the spells can reload. Winner: Angela Samaro via armbar submission at 2:
01 off round 1.
Feel free to surf to my web page: castle clash hack
Greg The way in which We browse the post there is a twelve megabit interconnection. NTL perhaps?
I bought photovault the other day u should declare I am VERY happy along with it. The ipod device touch’s photograph gallery ended up being relatively poor i think… THIS on the other hand is fantastic. I actually failed to quite require the capability to pass word points off (though it really is neat)- in my opinion I purchased this breadmaker the idea i really could really plan my pictures and never having to take a seat on a pc as well as directories utilizing i-tunes (VERY inconvenient).
The apple company enjoys starting its items with no certain functions blatantly. So that they can then add of the characteristics inside up coming launch and people can obtain the brand new edition. . -= Nabeel’s continue blog… Tips on how to administrative account inside home hosted wp weblog =-.
“They have a relatively the minimum tremendous amount dimensions, but there is however very little highest proportions. They could continue to have one simple dwelling about the ton,Ins Schmitt reveals.
babyliss curl secret styler
[url=http://www.enchantedcastles.co.uk/curlsecretbb.html]babyliss curl secret styler[/url]
“They use a least good deal size, growing to be a little the highest level of over all size. They can still have just one single apartment over the bunch,” Schmitt shows.
ray ban uk
[url=http://www.colours.ltd.uk/lazzari/visualiser.php]ray ban uk[/url]
“They get a the bare minimum considerable amount dimension, but there is however simply no the highest level of volume. They are able to still have sole place over the tremendous amount,Half inch Schmitt shows.
ray ban
[url=http://www.squashsite.co.uk/wayfarer.html]ray ban[/url]
“They possess a smallest significant size, reliable not any the most proportions. They are still have only one place at the great deal,In Schmitt shows.
babyliss curl secret styler 2667u
[url=http://www.southendlifeboat.org/curlsecret.html]babyliss curl secret styler 2667u[/url]
“They have a relatively the bare minimum whole lot measurements, very little not any top size. They will still need sole dwelling in the considerable amount,” Schmitt pronounces.
babyliss pro perfect curl uk
[url=http://www.progrock.co.uk/bbprocurl.html]babyliss pro perfect curl uk[/url]
“They have a very good the bare minimum great deal dimension, very little certainly no top proportions. They may possess only 1 home to the number,” Schmitt reveals.
ray ban sunglasses
[url=http://www.geoffgallery.net/]ray ban sunglasses[/url]
“They contain a minimum ton dimensions, but there’s little highest dimension. They might still a particular house around the number,Half inch Schmitt states that.
michael kors
[url=http://www.naturalworldphotos.com/]michael kors[/url]
“They contain a minimum ton sizing, is far more efficient certainly no the highest level of proportions. They might have one simple apartment within the tremendous amount,In . Schmitt claims.
ray ban sunglasses
[url=http://www.squashsite.co.uk/rayban.html]ray ban sunglasses[/url]
In accordance for the supply, the old fashioned venue slot in beautifully together with the film’s theme and guests were being handled to Casamigos tequila, George’s manufacturer.
replica ray bans
A source tells E! News completely that pursuing the premiere, the star studded forged which include Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Monthly bill Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed over on the Metropolitan Club to celebrate.
ray ban sale uk
According to your resource, the old fashioned location fit in flawlessly with the film’s theme and visitors have been addressed to Casamigos tequila, George’s brand name.
ray ban wayfarer uk
I adore Jamie’s books, but I never really got into reading her work until a year ago or so, so I missed this one when it was re3desaeRl0; in 2009? I think… Not sure. But I really enjoyed Keeper’s Pledge so I’m glad she took up the story again
A source tells E! Information exclusively that pursuing the premiere, the star studded cast as well as Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Invoice Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed over with the Metropolitan Club to celebrate.
fake ray ban
In accordance for the source, the old-fashioned venue slot in beautifully when using the film’s concept and visitors ended up dealt with to Casamigos tequila, George’s manufacturer.
cheap ray ban wayfarer
A supply tells E! Information completely that following the premiere, the star studded forged together with Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Invoice Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed through towards the Metropolitan Club to celebrate.
ray ban wayfarer uk
According for the source, the old-fashioned location slot in totally when using the film’s concept and company have been addressed to Casamigos tequila, George’s brand.
cheap ray ban sunglasses uk
A source tells E! News completely that adhering to the premiere, the star studded cast including Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Bill Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed over towards Metropolitan Club to celebrate.
fake ray ban sunglasses
According into the resource, the old fashioned venue fit in completely while using the film’s topic and visitors ended up treated to Casamigos tequila, George’s manufacturer.
ray ban wayfarer sunglasses
A supply tells E! Information solely that subsequent the premiere, the star studded cast for example Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Monthly bill Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed greater than on the Metropolitan Club to celebrate.
fake ray ban
A supply tells E! News completely that adhering to the premiere, the star studded cast for example Matt Damon, Jean Dujardin, Bill Murray and Cate Blanchett, headed more than to your Metropolitan Club to rejoice.
ray ban wayfarer cheap
According with the supply, the old fashioned venue slot in completely while using the film’s topic and visitors ended up addressed to Casamigos tequila, George’s model.
ray ban sale
In accordance to the source, the old fashioned venue slot in beautifully considering the film’s topic and company had been dealt with to Casamigos tequila, George’s model.
cheap ray bans
“George felt so cozy, this was his motion picture, he did the casting, generated it, he was partying with all his buddies possessing a very good time,” the source says. “George was there from the commencing till the particularly end, he literally would talk with each solitary individual that came up to him.”
fake ray bans for sale
In accordance with the resource, the old fashioned venue fit in perfectly with all the film’s concept and attendees were being taken care of to Casamigos tequila, George’s model.
fake ray ban
“George felt so comfortable, this was his motion picture, he did the casting, created it, he was partying with all his buddies using a wonderful time,” the resource reported. “George was there from your starting till the extremely finish, he pretty much would consult with each one person that arrived about him.”
fake ray ban sunglasses
“George felt so snug, this was his movie, he did the casting, manufactured it, he was partying with all his buddies possessing a awesome time,” the source said. “George was there from the starting till the incredibly conclusion, he essentially would check with all solitary individual that arrived as many as him.”
fake ray ban sunglasses
“George felt so more comfortable, this was his motion picture, he did the casting, generated it, he was partying with all his buddies aquiring a good time,” the resource says. “George was there with the beginning till the quite conclude, he essentially would consult all solitary individual that came as much as him.”
ray ban replica
“George felt so cozy, this was his movie, he did the casting, produced it, he was partying with all his buddies possessing a awesome time,” the source said. “George was there from your beginning until the especially end, he actually would talk over with each single individual that arrived about him.”
cheap ray ban wayfarer sunglasses
“George felt so cozy, this was his movie, he did the casting, generated it, he was partying with all his buddies using a good time,” the source said. “George was there on the beginning till the especially stop, he virtually would speak with just about every one individual that came nearly him.”
cheap ray ban sunglasses uk
The Ten MostLoco bag Cheats… And The Ways To Make use of them
Give up Complaining And Begin your private men Call campaign As a substitute .
japan assists all of us by simply integrating quite a few special capabilities and characteristics. Its a unvaluable thing for all follower of japan.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I absolutely liked reading all that is written on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I loved it!
Genuine Approaches To Educate yourself about watch And Also How One Can Link up with The watch Top dogs
Everything that Everybody Should Know Concerning bag Marketing
Fully grasp who is talking about bag and exactly why you ought to feel concerned.
Every little thing you ought to do to discover more about women well before you’re left behind.
Avoid Protesting and complaining And Commence a personal men Venture Preferably
Hi, yeah this piece of writing is truly fastidious and I have learned lot of things
from it about blogging. thanks.
You know thus significantly with regards to this topic, made me for my part consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs great. Always care for it up!
Challenging Approaches To Learn watch Plus The Way You Can Be part of The watch Elite
Every one of the medical authorities agree that you will need to consume a lot of greens to learn from the multitude of nutrition that your body requires to remain match and powerful. Several folks quite often skip eating greens.
replica michael kors
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your
information. This great article has really
peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once a week.
I opted in for your Feed as well.
The Solutions To Become skilled at watch And Ways One Could Become a part of The watch Top dogs
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Replica louis vuitton beach bag
Considering that Uk mobile industry has sorts of modernly prepared digital mobile phone products, no one wants to stay with his old and uninteresting browsing things. Hefty costing of electronic gadgets always shatters the about people whose main problem with income satisfies for their essential requires. Any person that match in with these kinds of classification certainly can get upset nevertheless he’s equipped to also acquire a rich showcased electronic digital camera in pocket friendly expense. Packaging of helps decrease him which he handles of having s4 zoom with assorted fruitful options.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
prices for louis vuitton purses
I keep listening to the reports speak about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
NHL snapbacks wholesale http://www.concretepumptrader.com/PumpStore/hats/NHL-snapbacks-wholesale.html
Good ¡V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
where to buy louis vuitton handbags online http://d222.les-regals-de-l-orient.fr
ティマイ TIMAI メンズ ブーツ リンチュ LINCHU tihud003 03(ブラック+ブラック(120910)TIMAI日本発信の本格派ブランド「ティマイ」のブーツ登場。TIMAI ティマイはシューズクリエーターの今井タカシが放つ、日本発信のグローバルマーケットを視野に入れたフットウェアブランドです。フットウェアの役割をもう一度初心に帰り、見つめ直し、「コンフォートカジュアル」というテ[url=http://www.sneakersjp.co/p-1677-[送料無料]ティマイ-TIMAI-メンズ-ブーツ-リンチュ-LINCHU-tihud0]ティマイ TIMAI メンズ ブーツ リンチュ LINCHU tihud003 03[/url]
コロンビア COLUMBIA ヤマ フィックス アップ レース レディース YU3539
全2色(Yama Fix Up Lace)(131127)機能性に優れたレースアップタイプ足裏のドーム構造をサポートする機能性に優れた「リアラインインソール」を採用したシリーズです。 登山前の準備期間に履く事で登山時のパフォーマンスアップをサポート。 また登山後のアフターケアにも最適です。 このモデルはタウンシ[url=http://www.sneakersjp.co/p-1755-[送料無料]コロンビア-COLUMBIA-ヤマ-フィックス-アップ-レース-レディース]コロンビア COLUMBIA ヤマ フィックス アップ レース レディース YU3539 全2色[/url] スピングルムーブ SPINGLE MOVE スニーカー SPM-366 メンズ 全2色(140424)スピングルムーブのキャンバスハイカットモデル。スピングルムーブよりキャンバス素材のハイカットモデル「SPM-366」の新色が登場。風合いの良いキャンバス素材を使用した今作。これからの季節にぴったりの爽やかなオールホワイトカラーと、トレンドのボタニカル柄の2色展開。幅広いボトムスと好相性[url=http://www.sneakersjp.co/p-1525-[送料無料]スピングルムーブ-SPINGLE-MOVE-スニーカー-SPM-366-メ]スピングルムーブ SPINGLE MOVE スニーカー SPM-366 メンズ 全2色[/url] タタミ BY ビルケンシュトック サンダル イオニア·バイオ
レディース(TATAMI BIRKENSTOCK IONIA)230年に渡り、最高の履き心地を追求にてきたビルケンシュトック社より誕生した「TATAMI」よりレザーの編みこみが夏らしいサンダル「イオニア」が登場です。アッパーにはレザーを幾重にも編みこんだデザインを採用。インソールはコルクとクレープの独自構造。コルクには吸収した[url=http://www.sneakersjp.co/p-198-[送料無料]タタミ-BY-ビルケンシュトック-サンダル-イオニア·バイオ-レディース(T]タタミ BY ビルケンシュトック
サンダル イオニア·バイオ レディース[/url] リーボック Reebok バーサ ポンプ フューリー ベビーシューズ v61065(ブラック+グリーン+レッド)(VERSA PUMP
FURY)(140108)リーボックの名作モデルがベビー版で登場。リーボックより名作モデル「ポンプフューリー」のベビーシューズ版から新作が登場です。デザインやカラーリングは「ポンプフューリー」らしさをしっかりと残しています。本家のエア注入のポンプ部は押すと音が[url=http://www.sneakersjp.co/p-1360-[送料無料]リーボック-Reebok-バーサ-ポンプ-フューリー-ベビーシューズ-v6]リーボック Reebok バーサ ポンプ フューリー ベビーシューズ v61065[/url]
Here is my page; フィットネス 通販
Exclusively at Target: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Ultimate Collector’s
Edition includes:. Terrazas wound up mounting Whittle but it
was short lived as Whittle scrambled to
escape the mount. The character of Cat Stark is an exceedingly
strong character, oh she’s character flaws by the bucket full, but her virtues
too are very notable.
by Cameron Ironside
Iˇve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So iˇm glad to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I most for sure will make sure to do not forget this website and give it a look on a constant basis.
Cheap Louis Vuitton womens wallet
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I抦 going to watch out for brussels. I抣l appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Michael Kors mk5217
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
eluxury.com louis vuitton authentic
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. This is an extremely smartly written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your
helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Feel free to surf to my site :: how to get free gems in clash of clans
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Michael Kors jet set
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Cheap Cheap Louis Vuitton backpack
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
Louis Vuitton outlet Vendite online
obviously like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will definitely come again again.
Cheap Louis Vuitton Wallet outlet
Very descriptive post, I liked that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
loui vuitton watch
ITEM ARRIVED TODAY!!! FAST SHIPPING!!! THANK YOU!!!
TV footage showed police and rescuers using rubber boats to evacuate the passengers and crew. The Boeing 737 could be seen sitting in the shallow water with a large crack in its fuselage.
Sounds like you are working on the same problem I am, pls explain: “Infinite Object creation” . I recently dug into initializing Java objects from native code. To get what you want, the only way is to do what is called aggressive nulling. The mistakes if done wrong are so bad doing that if it is done wrong that we have to limit ourselves to the original scope of the question:
Environmental groups have yet to raise their voices. But that doesn’t stop business leaders from worrying that critics will ignore the benefits of the project.
Emerging Markets Smart Grid: Outlook 2013 is 135 pages long and includes over 130 unique charts, tables and graphics. Our research is focused on the smart grid opportunity in emerging market countries.
Hittner has also heard from dueling experts, both formerly with the . Smith’s expert went near, but not on the site, and said it’s navigable waters at high tide. The expert for the estate fighting Smith said it’s not navigable waters but dry land.
thanks! fast shipping.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too magnificent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a great web site.
Cheap Louis Vuitton dog collars
I’d like to find out more? I’d love to find out some additional information.
louis vuitton purses for cheap
I bought these for my birthday and that i adore wowgold! They can be so lovable and you will bring them a great number of distinct ways!! I have three one and these are typically my favourite to this point 🙂
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the
pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
Feel free to surf to my site Dragons Rise of Berk Hack (Breanna)
Voir n茅crologique de Frances Vacchiano
I was just looking for this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, finally I got it in your site. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this type of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top web sites are full of garbage.
Cheap Louis Vuitton coupons
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to eturn the favor?I am attempting to find things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
louis vuitton backpacks
Magnificent web site. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans
additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you
on your effort!
Comp茅titions Ligue 1 Ballon d’or Ligue 2 Premier League Liga Calcio Bundesliga Ligue des Champions Ligue Europa Coupe du Monde Rechercher un terrain de football锘縇a roue du temps
What’s up, after reading this awesome article i am also cheerful to share my knowledge here with friends.
raccoglitore di uscita Cheap Louis Vuitton
hello!,I like your writing very a lot! share we keep up a correspondence extra approximately
your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this space to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Taking a look forward to peer you.
Also visit my blog post … megapolis hack Tool
I have been checking out some of your articles and i must say nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your website.
Replica is it safe to buy louis vuitton online
If you would like to increase your knowledge simply keep visiting this web site and be updated with the latest information posted here.
Feel free to surf to my webpage; kim kardashian hollywood cheats –
Ramonita –
Now I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming yet again to read further news.
Here is my blog post – Dragons Rise of Berk Free Runes
Barack Obama is the obvious choice for Those of Us Who Want to see this economy turn around. John McCain’s Economic policies are nothing more than more of the same. And we all know what a failure Those policies-have-been over the last 8 years. Why Would They Do any better over the next years oven?
Hello.This article was extremely remarkable, particularly because I was searching for thoughts on this topic last Tuesday.
louis vuitton epi leather wallet
This is really intriguing, You are an far too professional doodlekit. I joined up with your current rss feed and check forward to seeking further of this great write-up. Likewise, I’ve embraced your internet site in my web sites
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in internet explorer, could test this¡K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge component to people will pass over your great writing because of this problem.
Authentic best louis vuitton handbags
Good blog! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Nike Zoom Hyperdunk Elite