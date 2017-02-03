Nasty Women Fight Songs

Vivian Garcia

Contributing Writer

This is a short playlist inspired not only by the Women’s March, but specifically the positive, inclusive energy behind its development.

“Alive” – Sia

“Alive” is an extremely powerful song that resonates in the soul of every listener. Sia masterfully incorporates her genuine storytelling into a musical masterpiece that is meant to inspire those who not only feel unhappy, but also looked down upon. She reminds us of our own inner strength with powerful lyrics like “I knew what I wanted; I went out and got it / Did all the things that you said that I wouldn’t,” exemplifying the fearless determination each of us are capable of, despite all of the negative voices that may be telling us otherwise. Her powerful belting and desperate voice appeals to the listener as she invites us to reach within ourselves and conquer our insecurities.

“Independent Women, Pt. 1”- Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child tell us that those who are truly successful will not need to rely on somebody else for their wealth, both financially and emotionally (“Try to control me, boy, you get dismissed / Pay my own fun oh, and I pay my own bills). It’s a feminist anthem meant to empower women everywhere to aspire to their goals and get what they want, because they deserve it and definitely don’t need anyone else to achieve it for them.

“Castle”- Halsey

This song truly makes the listener feel as if they’re about to enter battle against the patriarchy and its destructive views. It encourages girls to disregard what males want for them and take control of their own destinies. Even though “there’s an old man sitting on the throne / That’s saying I should probably keep my pretty mouth shut,” Halsey is still making her way to the castle, ready to fight for what she and her fellow feminists want: a voice in the government and fundamental rights for all women.

“Bad Reputation”- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

“A girl can do what she wants and that’s what I’m gonna do!” This song is an iconic representation of classic rock femmes who know better than to give into what the patriarchy expects of them. Joan Jett’s strong vocals pave the way for girls everywhere whose perfect idea of resistance is to do whatever they damn well please. The lyrics and hard melody in this song strive to eliminate the idea that girls should only do things to please others.

Photo Courtesy of Kacie Laguire/ Foghorn