Hawaiian Ensemble Stuns at Ho’Ike: Haina Ka Puana No Ka U’i O Hawaii

Claudia Sanchez, Scene Editor

USF’s Hawaiian Ensemble celebrated their 10th annual Ho’ike with food, and of course, dance. This year’s Ho’ike was meant to educate and teach people about Hawaiian and Polynesian culture and “Tell the Story of the Hero of Hawaii,” through traditional hula dance and “na mele,” or singing. McLaren Hall was packed with cheerful students and faculty who dined on Spam Musubi. Meanwhile, barefoot dancers, wearing flowers in their hair, grass skirts and wrap dresses told the story of Maui.

Photos: Pawin Viratchensakul