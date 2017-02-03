Dish Of The Week: Fifty/Fifty Coffee and Tea

Gianna Ferraro

Staff Writer

PLACE: Fifty/Fifty Coffee and Tea (3157 Geary Blvd.)

PRICE: Matcha Latte $3.75, Pumpkin Torte $4.95

Just before the climb to Lone Mountain begins, Fifty/Fifty satisfies that incessant caffeine craving. Thanks to its modest size and Victorian exterior, this coffee shop feels like a neighborhood secret, nestled within the cross-stitching of Inner Richmond. Once inside, the uncluttered seating and clean walls make it a minimalist’s dream, and an inviting space full of plentiful treats, wistful chitchat and productive work.

Fifty/Fifty brews Mission District-based Ritual Coffee, but truly sets itself apart with its creative list of tea lattes, offering a flavor for every mood. Customers in need of a soothing sip should order the lavender earl grey latte or the black mint latte. After 12 p.m., customize any iced tea latte with tapioca.

While Fifty/Fifty offers a versatile menu, the Matcha Latte and the Pumpkin Torte are must-have highlights. The Matcha Latte is the most effective way to jump-start the day on an energized and delicious note. Matcha tea is one of the purest forms of green tea, enriched with nutrients and antioxidants. The bitter, earthy taste of Matcha tea is softened by the creamy texture of a classic latte (with non-dairy options available).

Gluten-free café goers are also free to indulge in the irresistible Pumpkin Torte. This petite torte is a delectable dessert to sneak into your morning routine. Its moist pumpkin loaf and rich cream cheese frosting is a friendly nod towards a timeless winter palate.

Fifty/Fifty makes it easy to mix and match contemporary drinks with traditional pastries. While USF students are best at exploring the city, far and wide, it is comforting to know that Fifty/Fifty remains a convenient and cozy retreat from our home on the hill.

Photo Courtesy of Cheri Roohi/ Foghorn