CSSA Starts the Year of the Rooster Off Right

Claudia Sanchez

Scene Editor

USF’s Chinese Students and Scholars Association welcomed the Year of the Rooster with its annual Spring Festival Gala. Spring Galas are a Chinese New Year tradition meant to unite and entertain families. This is particularly important for the members of CSSA, who have recently left China for San Francisco, and are creating a community for themselves. McLaren Hall was packed with cheerful USF students and professors who sat and ate lo mein, ribs, and vegetables, as members of CSSA performed both traditional and modern Chinese dances, skits, and songs.