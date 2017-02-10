Mitchell Lobetos

The University of San Francisco inducted their 43rd class for their Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The festivities were held on Friday, February 3rd, 2017.

This year’s hall of fame class included Eduardo Rangel ‘66 (men’s soccer), James Hardy ‘77 (men’s basketball), Tami Adkins ‘93 (women’s basketball), Patrick McGuigan ‘06 (baseball), and Dr. Sandee Hill who was inducted into the special service category.

Also part of the honorees was Dr. Coragene Savio, for her longtime, unwavering support of USF athletics.

Steve Negoesco, legendary USF soccer coach, presented Rangel. Former USF pitching coach Greg Moore presented Patrick McGuigan. Tami Adkins was presented by former head coach Bill Nepfel. Dr. Sandee Hill was presented by Mary-Hile Nepfel. Lastly, Hilltop legend Bill Cartwright and former coach Bob Gaillard presented James Hardy.

The Father Hubert “Hub” Flynn Hall of Fame Dinner was held in the McLaren conference Center here on campus. USF 2007 graduate, Anthony Congi hosted the event.

The Dons Hall of Fame is now up to 267 individual members and 20 teams.

Photo Courtesy of Dons Athletics/ Flickr