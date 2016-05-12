CAB Spring Carnival Lightens Campus Atmosphere

Katie Ward

Staff Writer

Every year, come rain or shine, the Campus Activities Board brightens the University’s mood with their annual Spring Carnival. Although it appeared to be a gloomy afternoon on Friday, May 6, students passed time and burned energy at the Carnival’s many events. Students sprinted through the various inflatable obstacle courses placed across Gleeson Plaza while onlookers snacked on free snow cones and cotton candy, courtesy of CAB. Some chose to tackle the towering rock climbing wall instead, using St. Ignatius as their backdrop, while the more faint of heart played in the petting zoo tucked away by Fromm Residence Hall.

Photo courtesy of Racquel Gonazels/Foghorn