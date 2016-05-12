CAB Spring Carnival Lightens Campus Atmosphere

Katie Ward
Staff Writer
Every year, come rain or shine, the Campus Activities Board brightens the University’s mood with their annual Spring Carnival. Although it appeared to be a gloomy afternoon on Friday, May 6, students passed time and burned energy at the Carnival’s many events. Students sprinted through the various inflatable obstacle courses placed across Gleeson Plaza while onlookers snacked on free snow cones and cotton candy, courtesy of CAB. Some chose to tackle the towering rock climbing wall instead, using St. Ignatius as their backdrop, while the more faint of heart played in the petting zoo tucked away by Fromm Residence Hall.
Photo courtesy of Racquel Gonazels/Foghorn
The Jesuit order is a strange creature indeed. Simply put, many Jesuits ( particularly in the United States) are racists and bigots who fight curriculum that includes all cultures that produce what we call “culture” in the United States. … just like the white boys who love jazz, rock and roll and claim the black population had nothing to do with either. Priests generally hang out with white boys ( unfortunately of all ages).One particularly onerous example is USF President Paul Fitzgerald. At Santa Clara University, if multicultural curriculum interfered with hard core Catholic dogmatism and deep pocket conservatives, good ole Paul was there for the donors. If having a gay individual direct the SCU University Center of Performing Arts was objectionable to right wing Catholic idealists, old Paul would have said individual dismissed and replaced with one of his brethren ( an act that indeed happened – the Center of Performing never quite recovered from said act.) When it came to sexism, some USF students called Paul Fitzgerald out when he made public comments that showed a complete lack of understanding ( if not contempt) of women’s issues. Finally, one of the most conservative and objectionable universities to be started in recent years was Ave Maria University in Florida – its initiation was partially engineered by Jesuit USF faculty who, during their tenure, had done things like misplace millions of dollars. You can read about these issues for yourselves at:
http://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/ave-maria-univer…
and
https://sffoghorn.org/2015/04/01/unblurring-the-li…
So, if some hesitation toward Georgetown is generated, one should not be surprised.
LikeReportReplyShare