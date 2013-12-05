Ask the Students: What Are You Looking for in the Next University President?

“I would like to see a president who embodies the Jesuit values of USF and listens to the community has a whole. It is my understanding that the job of President of a University is to represent the school to others as well as lead in a responsible and respectful manner. It would be nice to see a president that listens to the students and creates an environment that allows for open conversation about issues that people care about.” -Megan Houston, sophomore, Psychology
“I want a President that will put students first, above anything else, ensure that education standards are top notch, and will help pave the way to make USF an even finer institution than it already is.” -Pranav Mandavia, junior, Communication Studies
“All we can really ask for in a University President is someone who is wide open to new ideas, understanding, and honest. If these qualities are on the table, we’re already headed in the right direction.” -Khuyen Do, junior, International Studies
“I would love to see a President that is in touch with student involvement on USF’s campus. It would be great to see the next President foster growth of campus life and make USF a destination of students who want to attend the University for the University’s sake, not just the destination for students who want to attend school in SF.” -Lauren Voss, junior, Nursing
“I would like a president who believes in equality for all. Some one who is a hardworker and wants what is best for the students and faculty.” -Liz Beckerle, freshman, Psychology
“Someone who is invested in the diversity of our campus is an admirable value to have as President.” -Hannah Villano, sophomore, Psychology
“I like the ‘whole person education’ standpoint that Father Privett used. I would like to see our President be someone who is equally interested in developing the mind as well as a good conscience.” -Liliana Robertson, junior, Psychology
“I think it’s assumed that a university leader is one who is honorable and wants the best for the student body but an important value that’s overlooked is someone who is relatable. This role should be taken on by someone we can connect with on a personal level.” -Kelsey Gummow, senior, Communications
IMHO, University president should focus on the following questions:
1) What problems do we have and how to solve them?
– Economical
– Communicative
– Organizational
– Educational
– Our image among other Universities
2) Ideas of the students (any ideas about improvements).
3) How to use now-how to become leaders among others.
He has to be strong mentally and able to guide his followers to success based on facts and considering the risks involved in making a move towards a specific set of goals.
I think that most students overestimate the value of being a president of a university.
Only sometimes it may really help, but usually, it’s just more responsibility.