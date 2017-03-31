April Events Spotlight

Brian Healy

News Editor

An evening with Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple Inc.

The School of Management will be hosting tech pioneer Steve Wozniak for a night of networking and appetizers, as well as a fireside chat with Wozniak himself. Afterwards, there will be a Q&A with audience participation.

When: Wednesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Gym

Admission: Unfortunately, this event is sold out. You’ll have to hang around until the end of the event if you want a glimpse of the Woz.

A Time to Break Silence: Resisting Islamophobia in the Trump Era

“The rise of Islamophobia, anti-Muslim discrimination, and related hate crimes is a crisis none of us can ignore,” reads a description for the event. This daylong symposium, open to the public, aims to educate and equip attendees with the effective tools for civic engagement pertaining to the issue. USF President, Fr. Paul Fitzgerald, S.J. and Dr. Clarence Jones will be on hand for opening remarks before panels, workshops and artistic performances take over the symposium.

When: Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Fromm Hall

Admission: Free and open to the public

VarCity’s 5th Annual Homecoming

VarCity is Koret Health and Recreation Center sponsored club that perform dance routines on-campus and around San Francisco, with all choreography done by the students. VarCity’s end of the year homecoming showcase will feature all of the club’s routines from the past year, dating back to August, and will include performances from other Bay Area dance groups, such as The Company and Vitality.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hagan Gym inside Koret Health and Recreation Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

3nd Annual Andrew Goodwin Popular Culture Lecture

The media studies department will celebrate the life and work of Professor Andrew Goodwin by hosting their now annual lecture on a pop culture topic. This year, San Francisco State University’s Dr. Andreana Clay will join the department in discussing the notion of music as a memoir and “how our personal sonic archives can become routes to a radical imagination,” reads a flyer for the event. The winner of the 2017 Andrew Goodwin Popular Culture Award will also be announced at the event.

When: Tuesday, April 18 from 2:40 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.

Location: Cowell Hall

Admission: Free and open to the public

Enduring ROK-U.S. Alliance and Partnership

The following night, join the Center for Asia Pacific Studies as they host Shin Chae-Hyun, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco. Chae-Hyun is expected to speak on the latest developments in the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia. He will also touch upon the current status and future prospect of the ROK-U.S. alliance and partnership. For more than six decades, the ROK-U.S. alliance and partnership has served as a linchpin for peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the Asia-Pacific Region and beyond.

When: Wednesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Location: Berman Room, Fromm Hall

Admission: Free and open to the public

USF Dance Ensemble in Concert

The performing arts department readies itself for the annual spring concert showcasing students part of the USF Dance Ensemble. Presentation Theater will be converted into the Performing Arts and Social Justice Mainstage where, for two days, students will perform original works by Bay Area choreographers. Organizers warn that due to limited seating, tickets not picked five minutes prior to curtain may be released to the waiting list, but that tickets not picked up may be moved to future show nights.

When: Friday, April 21 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Presentation Theater inside the Education Building

Admission: $5 for students, staff, faculty and seniors; $10 for everyone else. Tickets can be purchased online through USF CASHnet or at the door on the day of the event.

2017 California Prize for Service and the Common Good Gala

Since 2008, USF has used the Common Good Gala as a fundraising event that also looks to recognize achievement and service to the poor and marginalized. This year USF will be honoring Alive & Free and its co-founder and executive director Dr. Joseph E. Marshall Jr. ’68 with the 2017 California Prize for Service and the Common Good. All proceeds from the gala will benefit the African American Scholars Project at USF, which aims to enhance the scholarly community for black students at USF.

When: Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Welch Field, located in front of St Ignatius Church

Admission: Although the gala is a private event, USF invites individuals and businesses to help sponsor the evening. Individual tickets start at $400 and go up to $5,000, while a whole table could run you from $5,000 to $50,000, depending on your generosity.

#RoastCarol + Academic Support Program Homecoming

Close out the month with the Academic Support Program (ASP) who is using their homecoming event as a fundraiser for the program. ASP is designed to help individuals in need of extra support meet the rigorous demands of law school, and their founder Carol Wilson is helping see that the program receives much needed funding to continue and expand available resources. As a willing participant, Wilson will allow herself to be “roasted” at the cost of $19.90 on the eve of her 60th birthday, with all funds collected going toward ASP’s endowment fund.

When: Saturday, April 29 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: McLaren Complex

Admission: $19.90 per person