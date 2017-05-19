Ali DeFazio named Editor in Chief

The Foghorn is proud to announce that Ali DeFazio, senior politics major, will serve as the publication’s editor in chief for her final semester at USF. Her past experience will serve her well in the position.

Previously the opinion editor at the Foghorn, Ali is also the co-founder of Trump 101, USF’s most-listened to student podcast. She has also worked as the events intern at the Brookings Institution, a D.C. think tank. She has interned in the offices of Dianne Feinstein. She cites a journalism class she took at the Washington Post while studying at USF in D.C. as an indispensable source of context and knowledge.

DeFazio says, “All but one of our editors are new this year and I think that would make some people nervous at first. But for me, I’m just really excited. New or not, they are some of the most passionate people I’ve met at USF. There’s a lot of good work about to come out of the Foghorn.”