Farmstand Returns

Brian Healy

News Editor

The Farmstand, a booth where students can eat dishes made from pickings out of USF’s community garden, is back on-campus. A variety of foods made by students in the Community Outreach class within the Urban Agriculture Department will be available free of cost on March 9 and April 20. Although rain forced a change of venue from their usual spot on Gleeson Plaza to Kalmanovitz Hall, students still came in droves to try some of the cilantro rice, fresh garden salad, and strawberry mochi served by students at the first Farmstand of the semester on Feb. 9.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID SILVER